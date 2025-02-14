Begin typing your search...

    Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to reach Qatar Open semifinals

    Swiatek will face Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2, for a spot in the final

    AuthorAPAP|14 Feb 2025 8:20 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-14 14:50:55  )
    Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to reach Qatar Open semifinals
    X

    Iga Swiatek  (AP)

    DOHA: Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the Qatar Open semifinals by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday.

    Swiatek will face Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2, for a spot in the final.

    "The second set I felt like she raised her level so I needed to do that too," the second-ranked Swiatek said after defeating Rybakina in what was a rematch of last year's title match.

    Rybakina began the year with a 4-2 advantage head-to-head against Swiatek, but now they are tied.

    Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her winning run by eliminating sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian, who is ranked 26th, defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week.

    "When I saw the draw I thought maybe I will not get very far," Alexandrova said. "But overall so far played great matches here. I hope it continues.”

    Alexandrova will face another American player in the semifinals. Amanda Anisimova beat Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance.

    Iga SwiatekQatar OpenTable Tennis
    AP

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick