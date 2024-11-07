"I'd certainly love to get back there": Glenn Maxwell on his future with RCB

NEW DELHI: Glenn Maxwell, one of the sought-after all-rounders in world cricket, recently shared his thoughts on the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The Australian all-rounder discussed the franchise's decision-making process and his aspirations to return to RCB in the upcoming season. "They were obviously changing a few of their staff as well.

So they needed to get that sorted before they started talking to players and I understood that process was going to take a bit of time. And, but yeah, you're always sort of getting a little bit edgy around that, that last date about whether you're gonna be retained and not so sure what's gonna happen but, completely understand what the direction they're heading in.

They went, with three unions to build that core. And, yeah, hopefully their overseas can complement, those locals. Yeah I wouldn't say my RCB journey's over, but, yeah, I'd certainly love to get back there.

It was a great franchise to play for and really enjoyed my time there," Maxwell said on ESPNcricinfo's 'Around the Wicket' show. Maxwell's recent season with RCB was not one of his best. He scored only 52 runs from nine innings, averaging 5.77, with his highest score being 28.

However, he made contributions with the ball, taking six wickets at an average of 21.50 and an economy rate of 8.06. Since joining RCB, Maxwell has played 52 matches, scoring 1,266 runs at an average of 28.77 and a strike rate of 159.25, with 12 half-centuries and a top score of 78.

Despite the lacklustre season, Maxwell's reputation as a top-tier all-rounder remains intact. With the upcoming mega auction, he is expected to attract significant interest from various franchises.

Given RCB's substantial budget, there is speculation that the team might make a substantial bid to bring Maxwell back into their ranks. On Thursday, the Bengaluru-based franchise announced they have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, set for later this year.

In addition to Maxwell, RCB has not retained star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, former captain Faf du Plessis, or England's Will Jacks. In the IPL 2024 season, RCB narrowly secured a top-four finish, winning seven of their 14 matches to end with 14 points. However, their campaign ended with a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.