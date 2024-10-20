ICC World Test Championship: India remain on top despite point percentage drop; NZ reach 4th

DUBAI: New Zealand's impressive triumph over India in the first Test in Bengaluru has had significant ramifications on the race to qualify for next year's ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final.

The Black Caps chased down their victory target of 107 with relative ease on Sunday, with the win propelling them from sixth to fourth in the updated standings, with a win-loss percentage of 44.44%, according to the ICC.

While India remain at the top of the standings, the loss has somewhat weakened their hold on a place in next year's final, as their percentage drops to 68.06% ahead of two more Tests against New Zealand and a five-match series with Australia at the end of the year.

Australia and Sri Lanka are currently India's closest challengers in the standings, with Pat Cummins' side in second place on 62.50%, and the island nation narrowly behind on 55.56% following their recent series sweep over New Zealand.

New Zealand's victory over India has put the Kiwis back in contention for a second appearance in the World Test Championship final, as they overtake England and South Africa to reclaim fourth position.

New Zealand will host England for three Tests in November and December and may still be in contention for a top-two finish in the standings, depending on their results in the remaining matches against India.

Chasing a total of 107 runs, Jasprit Bumrah (2/29) showed some fight for India, but Will Young (48*) and Rachin Ravindra (39*) helped the Kiwis secure a comprehensive win.

Earlier, India had taken a 106-run lead in the second innings, scoring 462/10 in response to New Zealand's total of 402/10 in the first innings. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (35 off 52 balls, with six fours) and skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 63 balls, with eight fours and a six) provided a solid start with a 72-run opening stand.

Sarfaraz Khan then took charge, first building a 136-run partnership with Virat Kohli (70 off 102 balls, with eight fours and a six) and later a 177-run stand with Rishabh Pant (99 off 105 balls, with nine fours and five sixes) to put India in the lead. However, the introduction of the new ball saw India collapse, losing seven wickets for just 54 runs as the middle order failed to contribute significantly.

William O'Rourke (3/92) and Matt Henry (3/102) took full advantage of the new ball, dismantling India's batting line-up when a massive lead seemed likely. Spinner Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Tim Southee chipped in with one each.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted 402 in response to India's 356. A magnificent century from Rachin Ravindra (134 off 157 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes) and a quickfire 65 from Tim Southee (73 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) helped lift New Zealand from 233/7 to 402, thanks to a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Devon Conway (91 off 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) also made a valuable contribution at the top.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/72) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/99) bowled well for India, while Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets, and Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah took one each.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India had a nightmare start under overcast, pace-friendly conditions. Henry (5/15) and O'Rourke (4/22) tore through the Indian batting order, bundling them out for just 46 runs in 31.2 overs. Only Jaiswal (13) and Pant (20) managed to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India: 46 and 462 (Sarfaraz Khan 150, Rishabh Pant 99, William O'Rourke 3/92) lost to New Zealand: 402 and 110/2 (Will Young 48*, Rachin Ravindra 39*, Jasprit Bumrah 2/29).