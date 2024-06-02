ICC T20 World Cup: Players to watch out for in India-Bangladesh warm-up match

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up game ahead of the start of the mega event. Let's rake a look at the players to watch out for in this clash.
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant made a roaring comeback to professional cricket after a major car accident in December 2022, and the swashbuckling left-hander made 446 runs at an average of 40.54 and a strike-rate of 155.40 in the IPL.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma is the fourth-highest run-scorer in T20 WC history, scoring 963 runs at an average of 34.39 and a strike rate of 127.88, with nine fifties. His best score is 79*.
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback from injury in August last year, with a T20I series against Ireland, and hasn't looked back since. He was one of the best performers in India's run to the ODI World Cup 2023 final, picking up 20 wickets at an average of 18.65 with an economy bordering merely four.
Shakib Al Hasan
Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has played 122 T20Is, scoring 2440 runs at a strike rate of 121.93 and taking 146 wickets at an average of 20.45, and conceded runs at an economy of 6.78.
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman has played 96 matches to date in his T20 career and he took 120 wickets, with an average of 21.57, conceding nearly 7.55 runs per over with a best individual figure of 6 for 10. He holds the 44th position in the ICC Odi bowling rankings with a total of 505 points.
