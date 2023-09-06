ICC CWC 2023: Fans queue up for tickets to India-Pakistan clash

AHMEDABAD: The highly-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and cricket fans all over the India are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to book a ticket to catch this high-octane match live from the biggest cricket stadium in the world. For some of the fans getting their hand on a ticket is proving to be difficult. With the waiting fans across the world making a beeline to BCCI partner site BookMyShow, tickets are fast selling out on the platform leaving some fans wishing for more.

With only a limited number of tickets being sold offline, closer to the match day, the fans are coming in from all over India to Ahmedabad in hope of watching the marquee clash of India and Pakistan in the Narendra Modi stadium. A fan named Avinash from Odisha said that he travelled over 2,000 kilometres from his state to watch the match and is hoping to get his hands on a ticket.

"The match is on the 14th. I have travelled 2,000 kilometres to watch the match. I will do anything to get these tickets," said Avinash.

Another fan named Prakash, who is also from Odisha is also hoping to get the all important match ticket. " I have come from Odisha, we will have to go home disappointed if I am unable to get a ticket," he said.









Kaushik, another fan from Ahmedabad, said, "I stay just behind the stadium. I am trying to book a ticket online but still have not managed to do so. I hope they open the offline counter also. " Indian team on Tuesday announced their World Cup squad. Ten teams will feature in this biggest Cricket World Cup ever, to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final. The event will feature 48 matches to be played across 46 days.



The World Cup commences on Thursday, October 5 when 2019 finalists England and New Zealand clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the event culminating in the final at the same venue on Sunday, 19 November. India will start its campaign with a match against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.