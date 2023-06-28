ICC ‘confident’ Pakistan will travel to India

NEW DELHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is still apprehensive about sending its team to India for the ODI World Cup, but International Cricket Council (ICC) is “confident” that the Babar Azam-led side will compete in the showpiece.



The PCB did not want to play Afghanistan on a spin-friendly track in Chennai and also wanted to avoid facing Australia in Bengaluru. Soon after the announcement of the schedule on Tuesday, the PCB made it clear that its participation in the 50-over event would be subject to government clearance.



“Our participation in the World Cup will be dependent on government clearance,” said a PCB official.



The PCB official said that the government has not yet issued the NOC to the Board to travel to India. “We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India,” the official said.



“All members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we are confident that Pakistan will be in India,” an ICC spokesperson said.

