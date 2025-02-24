ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan on Alert amid terror plot reports

CHENNAI: After the unfortunate terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team's bus in Lahore in 2009, international cricket completely disappeared from Pakistan.

After significant efforts, an ICC tournament is being held in the country for the first time in 29 years. However, just a week into the competition, intelligence reports in Pakistan have surfaced indicating a potential terrorist attack.

According to various news outlets, Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau has issued a high alert, warning the state about a terrorist plot targeting foreigners during the ongoing tournament.

The report also mentions the involvement of groups such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ISIS, and various Balochistan-based outfits.

Additionally, the report states that the plot includes the kidnapping of foreign citizens for ransom. In response, Pakistani forces have increased their presence around team hotels and players.

Earlier this year, citing security concerns, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the tournament.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) then relocated all of India's matches to a neutral venue in the UAE.