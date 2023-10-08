ICC bans cricket fan 'Jarvo' from ICC World Cup 2023 matches after IND-AUS disruption

CHENNAI: Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvo 69, a cricket fan notable for breaching the security and invading pitches during matches, has been banned from attending any of the matches of the ongoing ICC World Cup at India.

Jarvo 69, as he is known among cricket fans, invaded the pitch during the World Cup match between India and Australia at Chennai's Chepauk stadium. But he was escorted by the security.

"The safety and security of everyone involved in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is our priority. We will work with the venue to understand what happened and consider if any additional security measures are required to prevent it from happening again.

The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities," ICC said in a statement.

Notably, Jarvo also interrupted the action between India and England in the second and fourth Test of the series back in 2021.

Coming to the World Cup match between India and Australia, Australia lost Mitchell Marsh for a duck, but opener David Warner (41 in 52 balls with six fours) and Steve Smith (46 in 71 balls with five fours) helped the Aussies recover with their 69-run second-wicket partnership. Marnus Labuschagne (27) tried to take the Aussie innings forward with Smith, but following Smith's dismissal, Australia faced a collapse.

The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja (3/28), Kuldeep Yadav (2/42), and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/34) wreaked havoc on Australia's line-up of recognized batters while the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/26) and Hardik Pandya (1/28) removed the lower order, sinking Australia from 110/3 to 199 all out in 49.3 overs. Mitchell Starc (28) tried to help the Aussies play the full quota of 50 overs, but he failed.

India needs 200 runs to kickstart their campaign with a win.