ICC announces increase in prize money for Women's WC

MUMBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday announced a four-fold increase in prize money for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, to be hosted in India from 30 September to 2 November.

The total prize pot will be thirteen point eight eight million US dollars, up from three point five million in the previous edition in New Zealand in 2022 — a rise of nearly three hundred per cent.

Remarkably, it also surpasses the ten million US dollars offered at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The move reflects the ICC’s push for the women’s game, following its pay-parity decision last year.