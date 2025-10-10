I was looking forward to a lot more, says Sai after missing ton

NEW DELHI: India No. 3 Sai Sudharsan on Friday admitted he was eyeing a big score against the West Indies after falling short of what would have been his maiden century in Test cricket during the first day’s play in the second match here.

Sudharsan, who was under some pressure after missing out in the first Test in Ahmedabad where India routed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs, struck a fine 87 for his highest knock in the format.

Having made his Test debut during England tour, Sudharsan had scored 61 in the first innings of the Manchester Test for his maiden fifty and remains in hunt of a maiden triple figure score.

“I am definitely grateful for whatever I’ve done today (Friday) but there’s always a monkey in our mind that wants more, wants that hundred and so I was looking forward to a lot more,” Sudharsan, who made 87 off 165 balls with 12 fours, told the broadcaster after the match.

In the company of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal who struck an unbeaten 173, Sudharsan put the West Indies attack to the sword with a robust 193-run stand for the second wicket.

He said he was looking to bat freely in this innings.

“It was a good contribution and very good partnership with (Yashasvi) Jaiswal. I was not thinking about getting runs, I was a bit more free and I expressed a bit better in this innings,” Sudharsan said.

“I was able to take a bit more time and let things happen instead of trying to make things happen.”

“It’s fascinating and so thrilling to watch him from the other end. He plays a lot of exciting shots. He converts a lot of good balls into boundaries, so it’s really good to watch. He’s giving me more awareness of what kind of shots to be played,” he said.

Sudharsan said he is trying to be judicious with his shot selection.

“There’s no competing there, but I am learning a lot more and being more aware of what shots to play if I want to convert good balls into runs,” he said.

The 23-year-old Sudharsan’s innings was cut short when a delivery from Jomel Warrican turned in sharply from outside off and hit his back leg in front of the wickets.

The dismissal was somewhat similar to how he fell in the Ahmedabad Test, being hit on the back foot by a delivery from Roston Chase that skidded off the surface and beat his defence.

Sudharsan said the pitch here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was keeping low and there was some turn from the surface already.

“I feel it’s staying a bit low and it will start to turn more. Even when you hit the ball, it’s not flying off your bat. Hopefully off the rough it will start turning,” he said.