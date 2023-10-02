I never thought that I would be getting a medal: Nandini Agasara after winning bronze medal

HANGZHOU: After winning a bronze medal in the women's Heptathlon 800m in the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday, Indian athlete Nandini Agasara said she never thought that she would be winning a medal at the 19th Asian Games.

While speaking to ANI, the Indian athlete said that this was her first international match at the senior level and she never thought that she would be getting a medal in the multi-sport event.

"This is my first International match in the senior category and I got a medal, last time I participated in the junior category... I never thought that I would be getting a medal in such a big competition," Nandini Agasara told ANI.

The 20-year-old finished third in her debut at the Asian Games with a points tally of 5712.

She finished above her national teammate Swapna Barman by a four-point margin.

Meanwhile, Swapna finished in fourth place with 5708 points. Earlier on Sunday, medals showered for India in the track and field events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor won India's second gold in athletics in the shot put event with a 20.36m throw.

On the other hand, Avinash Sable won a gold medal in the men's steeplechase 3000m with record-breaking timing in the history of the Asian Games.

India added a bronze medal to its tally after the men's and women’s speed skating teams of Sanjana Bathula, Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Heeral Sadhu, Aarathy Kasturi Raj, Aryanpal Ghuman, Anand Velkumar, Siddhant Kamble and Vikram Ingale finished third in 3000m relay race.

Later in the day, the Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost a seven-game thriller against North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women’s doubles semifinal to seal a bronze medal.

Now, India stands in fourth place with a total of 56 medals in the 19th Asian Games which includes 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals.