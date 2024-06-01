I have utmost confidence in this team: Real skipper Nacho ahead of UCL Final clash

LONDON: Real Madrid skipper Nacho Fernandez said he has 'utmost confidence' in his side as they take on Borussia Dortmund in the final match of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have faced each other 10 times in the European championship, where Los Blancos have clinched four victories and Dortmund won three. While in the rest of the three matches, both teams had to share points.

The last time they faced each other was in the group stage match of the UCL in 2017 when Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid thrashed the Black and Yellow 3-2 with the help of Borja Mayoral, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lucas Vazquez's goals.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Nacho said that the Los Blancos head into the final match of the UCL with 'full of enthusiasm and ambition'.

"I have the utmost confidence in this team and we head into the final full of enthusiasm and ambition. We have a lot of respect for our opponents, but we have a lot of confidence because of the season we've had. This competition is very special for us," Nacho was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

He added that the UCL is a special competition and wants to do well in the final match on Saturday evening.

"Everyone who likes football knows that for Real Madrid it's special because the numbers say so. It's not something made up.When the anthem is played we feel very close to it because it has always gone very well for us. This is a very special competition because the club has so many titles. But we also have a very big responsibility with this new final and we want to do as well as we have done in recent years," he added.

The Los Blancos are in their red-hot form currently as they are unbeaten in their previous five matches in all competitions. In La Liga, Real finished the league with 95 points from 38 matches. Jude Bellingham's presence helped the Whites a lot as he is the top scorer for Real with 19 goals. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior finished with 15 goals and five assists.