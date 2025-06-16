I have looked up to Washington for inspiration: Sai Sudharsan

BECKENHAM: Washington Sundar's meteoric rise from age-group to international cricket in a quick span of time was an inspiration for his younger state-mate B Sai Sudharsan, who is all set to make his Test debut against England at Leeds on June 20.

In 2016, Washington was playing more as a specialist batter for India U-19 in the junior World Cup and within a year and half, he was playing his first ODI as an 18-year-old. In 2021, he made his Test debut as a 20-year-old and was one of the heroes of the Border-Gavaskar triumph.

Sai Sudharsan, who is two years junior to Washington, spoke about how his "senior's" journey goaded him to work harder in order to achieve his goal of donning India colours.

"I had played a few games against him (junior level). So, it's always special. We have looked up to him a lot and the way he went up and played for the country, it was real quick, I had that in my mind," Sai Sudharsan told BCCI.TV on sidelines of the intra-squad warm-up game with a beaming Washington by his side.

"He (Washington) did well in the IPL. Then he played for the country, so it was great motivation for me, that someone from Chennai (is playing for India). Knowing him and playing with him since we were young, it made me feel I also want to do it the same way. He was an inspiration," the stylish southpaw's admiration for Washington was there to be seen.

Washington, who has played 9 Tests, 23 ODIs and 54 T20Is for India, also spoke about the time when Sai Sudharsan was coming through the ranks as this talented cricketer from Chennai.

"Lot of my coaches and friends as well, constantly spoke about his (Sai Sudharsan's) growth in his cricketing career, always grown, only managed to get better," Washington said.

"Every time I watched him (Sudharsan) on TV, there was a lot to take from his skill-set, kind of work ethic, which definitely inspired a lot of kids," he said.