Hyderabad retains Buchi Babu trophy

CHENNAI: Hyderabad retained the Buchi Babu trophy by virtue of first innings lead against TNCA President’s XI on the final day here on Tuesday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 14 for one, Hyderabad reached 155 for five when both teams agreed to a draw. At the time of match ending, the visiting team was ahead by 178 runs. Varun Goud, who was later named Player of the Tournament, top-scored with an unbeaten 56 (122b, 3x4, 1x6). Along with wicket-keeper Rahul Radesh who remained unbeaten on 31, Varun was involved in an unbroken 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket in 40.2 overs. President’s XI spinners P Vidyuth (2/52) and J Hemchudeshan (2/44) shared four of the five wickets to have fallen.

Awards: Player of the Final: Hima Teja (Hyderabad)

Catch of the Match: M Vishal (WK/TNCA President’s XI)

Player of the Tournament: Varun Goud (Hyderabad)

Brief scores: Hyderabad 376 & 155/5 in 70 overs (T Ravi Teja 30, Varun Goud 56 not out, Rahul Radesh 31 not out, P Vidyuth 2/52, J Hemchudeshan 2/44) drew with TNCA President’s XI 353