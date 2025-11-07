Huge Setback for Indian football as AIFF receives no bidder for ISL tender

CHENNAI: The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) search for a new commercial partner for the Indian Super League (ISL) has drawn to a close without any bids being received, dealing a significant blow to the country’s top-flight football competition.

Despite weeks of negotiations, revised terms and extended deadlines, no company came forward before the final November 5 cut-off. The federation had issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on October 16, seeking an agency to manage the ISL’s commercial portfolio — including media rights, sponsorship, digital operations and merchandising.

To ensure transparency, the AIFF worked alongside consultancy firm KPMG and held a pre-bid meeting on October 25, overseen by former Supreme Court judge L Nageswara Rao. Four potential bidders - Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), FanCode (part of Dream Sports), Conscient Heritage Group and an unnamed overseas consortium attended. However, none proceeded with a formal submission. One was ruled out due to a conflict of interest, while others reportedly raised concerns over the financial structure and long-term obligations outlined in the tender.

Industry sources suggest the financial expectations proved unrealistic. The RFP required a minimum commitment of Rs 37.5 crore per year, or five per cent of gross revenue (whichever was higher), over a 15-year term, a figure seen as ambitious given the current commercial climate surrounding Indian football.

The outcome leaves the AIFF facing a fresh challenge as it seeks stability and investment in the domestic game. The federation had hoped the partnership would secure funding for developmental programmes, grassroots projects and national team activities. Instead, uncertainty now looms over the coming ISL season.

This setback arrives amid broader pressures on Indian football, including the men’s national side’s struggles in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, unresolved I-League and women’s league schedules, and continuing dependence on a small pool of private investors.

The AIFF is expected to revisit its tender framework and financial benchmarks in the coming weeks.