Hope you break my records too: Tendulkar applauds Kohli on equalling his record with his 49th ODI ton

KOLKATA: Sachin Tendulkar has applauded Virat Kohli for equaling his record for most ODI centuries, saying he hopes he goes on to break his record in the next few days.

Kohli scored a record-equaling 49th ODI century against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. The former India captain went level with Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries on his 35th birthday.

"Well played Virat. It took me 365 days to go from 49 to 50 earlier this year. I hope you go from 49 to 50 and break my record in the next few days. Congratulations!!," Tendulkar posted on Instagram.

Kohli scored his 49th hundred in only his 289th ODI, needing 173 matches fewer than the legendary Tendulkar, who got there in his 463rd match. Kohli remains 21 tons short of the Mumbai Maestro's record for most centuries in international cricket -- 100. On Sunday, Kohli hit his 79th international century against South Africa.

Kohli also surpassed Sri Lanka batter Kumar Sangakkara in terms of runs scored in ODI World Cups (1532) to become the third-highest scorer in the history of the competition. Kohli has now scored 1573 runs at an average of 58.25 in 34 matches.

This is also the first time that Kohli has surpassed the 500-run mark in an ODI World Cup and the first time that the 35-year-old has scored two centuries in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.