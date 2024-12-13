"Hope this will inspire young athletes....": Union Sports Minister Mandaviya lauds Gukesh for chess world title win

NEW DELHI: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the newly crowned International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Champion D Gukesh, expressing hope that his achievement will inspire young athletes.

Gukesh made history on Thursday by becoming the youngest champion in the sport's history, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final game of their FIDE World Championship match.

Speaking to the media, Mandaviya said, "Gukesh has accomplished great success by securing the world title at the age of 18. He has raised the pride of himself and his own with this accomplishment. I hope this will inspire young athletes to walk the path of progress and gain success."

The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, securing a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE declared, "Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!"

In April, Gukesh had made headlines by winning the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest challenger to Ding's world title.

Overwhelmed with emotion after his victory, Gukesh described it as the "best moment of his life" during the post-match press conference.

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren said, "I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets."

This thrilling finale capped an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw and setting the stage for the decisive final round. Ultimately, Gukesh's composure and skill earned him the title, further solidifying India's dominance in the chess world.