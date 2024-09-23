Home work done

CHENNAI: Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s mastery over his craft, underlined by a six-wicket haul, proved too immense for Bangladesh as India cantered to a huge 280-run victory in the first Test with five sessions to spare, here on Sunday.

Maintaining a clean slate against the Asian neighbour, India now leads the two-match series 1-0.

Starting from its overnight 158 for four, Bangladesh was bundled out for 234 in its second innings as Ashwin scythed through its line-up (6/88).

Ravindra Jadeja supported him with a three-wicket haul (3/58).

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto waged a lone battle for the visitor with a sparkling 82 (127b, 8x4, 3x6), but there was hardly any meaningful support for him from his colleagues.

The day, however, began on a bright note for the Bangladeshis with Shanto and Shakib Al-Hasan (25) extending their fifth-wicket stand to 48 runs, resisting the Indian bowlers in the first hour.

Mohammed Siraj was the standout bowler for India during this phase as he worked up good pace and hit fine lines, but luck was not in his favour as edges eluded him or fell short of fielders.

Shakib, who played a lovely front foot pull off Siraj for a boundary, also received a reprieve as Rishabh Pant missed a stumping chance off Jadeja when the batter was on 17.

At the first drinks break of the day, Bangladesh was 194 for four and it might have hoped to further stretch the home side.

However, the introduction of Ashwin immediately after the resumption of play changed the complexion of the proceedings.

There was nothing much on the surface for the spinners but Ashwin, who possesses a scientist’s acumen, does not need such generosity from the deck or conditions.

The Chennai man put into use his ability to find acute angles from around the wicket to left-handers to optimum effect against Shakib.

Ashwin pushed the ball a bit deep and it hit the handle of Shakib’s bat as he attempted a forward defence, and the resultant edge went into the eager hands of Yashasvi Jaiswal at backward short leg.

Soon, the star off-spinner completed his 37th five-wicket haul, equalling Australian legend Shane Warne, nipping the stay of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (8), who lobbed a catch to Jadeja at long-on.

In the process, Ashwin also went past New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee’s five-wicket haul tally – 36.

It was also the fourth time the veteran all-rounder took five wickets or more in a Test match alongside a hundred.

Jadeja, the long-time second fiddle to Ashwin, too had his own moments as he scalped the wickets of Shanto and Litton Das, who edged the left-arm spinner to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

Brief scores: India 376 & 287/4 decl. Bt Bangladesh 149 & 234 in 62.1 overs (NH Shanto 82, R Ashwin 6/88, R Jadeja 3/58)