Holders Services qualify for quarter-finals with third straight win

HYDERABAD: Defending champions Services qualified for the quarter-finals of the 78th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy with a 2-0 win over Rajasthan at the Deccan Arena on Saturday.

This was Services' third straight victory as they beat 10-man Rajasthan to move to nine points and confirm their place in the top four of the six-team group.

Earlier in the day, Jammu & Kashmir kept themselves alive with a 3-0 blanking of Telangana in a do-or-die match.

As a result, the hosts, who only have one point so far, became the first team to be eliminated in the group stage. Jammu & Kashmir are now in fourth place with four points.

Rajasthan, also with a point, are fifth, and can qualify for the last eight if they beat Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

After suffering a setback with a defeat to Manipur in the first match, it's been plain sailing for Services.

On Saturday, they made a quick start again as Sreyas VG converted a brilliant low cross by Thingnam Bidyasagar Singh from the left with a deft finish in the 20th minute.

An already difficult task was made tougher for Rajasthan when their forward Youraj Singh picked up two bookings in the 50th and 57th minute to be sent off, giving Services a player advantage.

It was one-way traffic for the remainder of the match as Services looked to widen the winning margin. They finally got their second goal when Vijay J put his individual prowess on display.

Picking up a ball from captain Christopher Kamei with his back to the goal, Vijay turned swiftly, blazed past two red shirts to enter the box and tucked it away into the bottom-left corner.

Jammu & Kashmir, who led at half-time thanks to Hayat Bashir's fifth-minute opener, also had it straightforward against hosts Telangana.

Captain Aakif Javaid did the hard work for the first goal, cutting a cross from the by-line with his left foot. An incoming Bashir had the simplest of tasks to score from a couple of yards out.

The second goal arrived from a short corner routine, with Dimple Bhagat swinging in a left-footed delivery in a crowded six-yard box for Arun Nagial to nod it in for his second goal of the final round.

Javaid also got his second goal in as many matches in the 88th minute when the Telangana defenders failed to contain him at the top of the box, allowing him to rifle a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.