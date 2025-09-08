Hockey Junior WC: Pakistan participation uncertain but placed alongside India in group B

CHENNAI: The schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, set to be held in Chennai and Madurai during November and December this year, was officially announced on Monday at a special event in the city. The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and FIH President Dilip Tirkey.

Pakistan's senior men’s team opted out of the recently concluded Asia Cup, where India emerged as champions and secured qualification for next year’s FIH World Cup. Meanwhile, the participation of the Pakistan junior team in the upcoming Junior World Cup remains unconfirmed. However, they have been placed in Pool B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland.

“As of now, we welcome Pakistan to participate in the Junior World Cup, but there has been no confirmation from the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF),” said Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey.

He added that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is looking forward to the highly anticipated India–Pakistan clash.

Hosts India will open their campaign against Chile on the tournament’s opening day, with the match scheduled for 5.45 PM in Chennai. The marquee match between rivals India and Pakistan is set to take place on November 29, also in Chennai.

“It’s an exciting group. Everyone will be eager to watch India vs Pakistan. Given India’s home advantage and recent form, I expect an even stronger performance from the Indian team,” said Tirkey.