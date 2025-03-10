Hockey India marks 100 years with annual awards with record prize pool

NEW DELHI: Hockey India on Monday officially announced the nominees for the 7th edition of the Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024, scheduled to take place on 15 March in New Delhi. With a record prize pool of approx INR 12 crores, this year’s ceremony is set to be the biggest yet, celebrating the finest performances in Indian hockey during the 2024 season.

A total of 32 nominees across eight categories have made it to the final shortlist. These nominees, who have made notable contributions to the sport throughout the year, will be recognised and celebrated during the ceremony. One of the key highlights is the coveted Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year, which will honour the best male and female players. Young players have also been given the spotlight, with the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men) and the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women).

In addition, individual excellence across various positions will be recognised through awards such as the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, the Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year, the Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year, and the Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year.

This year’s Hockey India Annual Awards will be held on 15 March, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s historic World Cup victory on the same date in 1975—their first and only title to date. Adding to the significance, 2025 marks 100 years of Indian hockey, as India became affiliated with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on 7 November 1925, just a year after FIH’s formation. This milestone year is a tribute to India’s rich hockey legacy and its enduring impact on the sport. India’s Olympic bronze medal-winning team will be felicitated, along with the Men’s and Women’s teams that won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2024. The Junior Asia Cup-winning Men’s and Women’s teams will also be honored during the award ceremony.

The Nominees:

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year 2024

1. Bichu Devi Kharibam

2. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

3. PR Sreejesh

4. Savita

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender of the Year 2023

1. Sanjay

2. Amit Rohidas

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Udita

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder of the Year 2024

1. Jarmanpreet Singh

2. Hardik Singh

3. Nilakanta Sharma

4. Sumit

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2024

1. Lalremsiami

2. Abhishek

3. Sukhjeet Singh

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Women)

1. Savita Punia

2. Salima Tete

3. Sangita Kumari

4. Navneet Kaur

Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year (Men)

1. Abhishek

2. Hardik Singh

3. Harmanpreet Singh

4. Sukhjeet Singh