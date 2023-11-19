Hockey India junior and sub-junior academy nationals to commence on Monday; finals on Nov 30

NEW DELHI: Top young talents from all over the country will be displaying their wares in the inaugural 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Men Academy Championships 2023 (Zone B) scheduled to be played in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, from November 20 to 30.

The Junior category will see the participation of 12 teams -- Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha), Amravati, Republican Sports Club, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy, Hubli Hockey Academy, R.V Academy of Hockey, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Cuddalore Hockey Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, SAIL Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy.

The Sub Junior Championship will have eight teams as participants - Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Gangpur Sports Academy, Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Ashwini Sports Academy, SAIL Hockey Academy, Cuddalore Hockey Academy.

The participating teams will be divided into two groups (A and B) in the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Men Academy Championships 2023 (Zone B), and the top two teams from each group in both the Junior and Sub-Junior Men's categories will secure places in the respective semifinals of the Championships, scheduled to take place on November 29. The winners of the semifinals will lock horns in the final on November 30, while the losing teams will play the 3/4th place matches on the same day.

In the group stage, teams will earn three points for a win, while a draw will fetch one point. In the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, a shoot-out will decide the victor, adding an extra layer of excitement to the classification matches.

This event marks a crucial step in cultivating the next generation of hockey stars, fostering the sport's substantial growth in India. The Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships serve as the perfect platform for this endeavour.

"We're thrilled to commence the Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, as a pivotal step in our commitment to fostering grassroots talents," stated Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey

"This tournament is poised to be a significant platform for player development, encouraging them to refine their skills and reach new heights in their game," he further emphasized.

Secretary General Bola Nath Singh highlighted the array of chances offered to young players, stating, "The Junior and Sub-Junior Men Academy Championships serve as an excellent stage for all talents to display their skills and enrich their experience in top-tier hockey. The unparalleled passion for the sport motivates us to ensure every avenue is explored for the growth of hockey in our nation."