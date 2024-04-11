Hockey India goes down 1-2 to Australia in 5-match series

PERTH: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team went down 1-2 against Australia in its neck-to-neck third game of the five match series. Jugraj Singh (41’) was the lone goal-scorer for India, while Jeremy Hayward (44’, 49’) netted two goals for the hosts.

India started the game asserting its dominance through possession, whereas Australia adopted a counter-attacking approach. This strategy paid off for the hosts as they earned the first penalty corner of the match. Despite this opportunity, Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh exhibited exceptional reflexes, thwarting Australia’s attempt and keeping the score level.

As the match progressed, Australia continued to press forward, earning three consecutive penalty corners in the 10th minute. However, Sreejesh’s brilliance between the posts denied the hosts yet again, frustrating its efforts to take the lead.

On the other hand, India showcased its attacking prowess with swift passing and strategic penetrations into the Australian defence, ultimately winning a penalty corner of their own. Despite the opportunity, they couldn’t capitalize on it, failing to convert it into a goal. The opening quarter concluded with both teams unable to break the deadlock, leaving the score line unchanged at 0-0.

From the onset of the second quarter, Australia launched a relentless attack, yet India’s resilient defence, bolstered by goalkeeper Sreejesh’s stalwart performance, thwarted every attempt, preventing the hosts from seizing the lead.

The commencement of the third quarter witnessed Australia earning an initial penalty corner, yet they faltered to convert it into a goal. Contrarily, India seized the opportunity to break the stalemate, with Jugraj Singh (41’) unleashing a potent shot from a penalty corner, propelling the visitors into the lead. However, India’s advantage was short-lived as Australia was granted a penalty stroke, skilfully converted by Jeremy Hayward (44’), swiftly restoring parity for the hosts as the penultimate quarter ended with score levelled at 1-1.

Australia won back-to-back penalty corners early in the fourth and final quarter and this time they were finally able to convert one as Jeremy Hayward (49’) scored again through a powerful shot to put the hosts in lead. With the score line in their favour, Australia were able to put India under pressure by relentlessly pressing them and that eventually helped them in stopping India from finding the equaliser as they won the closely-fought match 2-1.