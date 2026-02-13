History Made at Chepauk: USA marks historic win against Netherlands by 93 runs

Despite a daunting head-to-head record where they had never previously beaten the Dutch, the USA chose the biggest stage of all to flip the script.

An unexpected and enthusiastic crowd packed the Chepauk stands, creating an electric atmosphere rarely seen for a non-India fixture. While the Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl, hoping to exploit the traditional evening turn, they were met by a relentless American batting display. Led by a blistering 79 off 51 balls from Saiteja Mukkamalla, the USA posted a formidable 196/6.