"Historic moment for India at the Asian Games": PM Modi hails Indian Women's kabaddi team

HANGZHOU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's Women's kabaddi team, Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, Aditi Gopichand Swami, and Jyothi Surekha for bagging medals at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday. Narendra Modi took his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to congratulate the women's kabaddi team and said that the indomitable spirit of our women athletes.

"It is a historic moment for India at the Asian Games. Our Kabaddi Women's team has clinched the Gold! This victory is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our women athletes. India is proud of this success. Congrats to the team. My best wishes for their future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

In the women's team kabaddi event, India clinched a 26-25 win against Chinese Taipei to bag the gold medal at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday. While sending best wishes to Abhishek Verma who bagged the silver medal in the compound men's individual archery, the Prime Minister said that his dexterity and sporting spirit shine bright. "A remarkable performance by @archer_abhishek. Congratulations on winning the Silver Medal in the Compound Archery Men's Individual event. His dexterity and sporting spirit shine bright, and India is thrilled by this achievement," PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi wished Ojas Deotale for clinching the gold medal in the Compound Archery Men's Individual event and said that his precision, determination and unwavering focus have made the nation proud. "Congratulations to Ojas Praveen Deotale for striking Gold in the Compound Archery Men's Individual event at the Asian Games. His precision, determination and unwavering focus have done it again and made our nation proud," PM Modi wrote.

On Saturday, Ojas and Abhishek faced each other in the final of the men's compound archery event. However, Ojas defeated Abhishek to bag the gold medal by a margin of 149-147. While Abhishek had to settle for the silver medal. PM Modi sent his best wishes to the gold and bronze medalists in the Compound Archery women's Individual event Jyothi Surekha and Aditi Gopichand Swami and wrote that their dedication and skill continue to make the nation proud. "Another proud moment for India! Congratulations to @VJSurekha for clinching her third Gold Medal at the Asian Games in Compound Archery. Her dedication and skill continue to make the nation proud," PM Modi wrote.

Jyothi defeated South Korea's Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145 to clinch a gold medal in the Compound Archery women's Individual event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. "Congratulations to Aditi Gopichand Swami, a beacon of excellence in Compound Archery, for bringing home the Bronze Medal at the Asian Games. Her precision and dedication shine. India celebrates this extraordinary achievement," PM Modi wrote on X.

Gopichand defeated Indonesia's Ratih Zilizati Fadhly 146-140 to secure the bronze medal in the compound archery event. India stands in fourth place in the medals tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou with a total of 100 medals.

