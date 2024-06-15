HI names 40-member core probable group for junior men's national coaching camp

BENGALURU: Hockey India On Saturday announced a 40-player core probable group for a 63-day junior men's national coaching camp to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) from June 16.

This camp follows the Indian junior men's team's European tour, where it played five matches from May 20-29 against Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands club team Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push.

During the tour, India secured a 2-2 (4-2 SO) win against Belgium in their first game but lost 2-3 in the second match against the same opponent. They faced a narrow 5-4 defeat against Bredase Hockey Vereniging.

Against Germany, India was defeated 2-3 in the first game but won 1-1 (3-1 SO) in the return match, which was also the final game of the tour.

The upcoming camp, led by coach Janardhana CB and overseen by HI's high performance director Herman Kruis, will end on August 18.

Janardhana said, “We have a talented group of players and the intensive training sessions will help them reach their full potential. Our goal is to develop a cohesive and formidable team ready to take on any challenge.”

40-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Ashwani Yadav, Adarsh G, Ali Khan

Defenders: Sharda Nand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, Rohit, Yogember Rawat, Manoj Yadav, Anmol Ekka, Prashant Barla, Akash Sorong, Sundaram Rajawat, Anand Y, Talem Priyo Barta

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Rosan Kujur, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Mukesh Toppo, Thokchom Kingson Singh, Ritik Kujur, Ankush, Jeetpal, Chandan Yadav, Manmeet Singh , Vachan HA, Govind Nag, Bipin Billavara Ravi

Forwards: Mohit Karma, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Prabhdeep Singh, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Zaid Khan, Gursewak Singh.