"He's like Benjamin Button": Michael Hussey lauds MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey lauded the skipper MS Dhoni and admitted that he is like Benjamin Button.

The 48-year-old asserted that the former India skipper is preparing really well for the upcoming season and at the moment he is batting extremely well.

"He's preparing really well. His knee seems good at this stage. And he's batting extremely well at the moment. I must admit he's like Benjamin Button! He keeps getting better," said Hussey in an inter-college T20 Cricket Tournament at Guru Nanak College in Chennai as quoted by CSK website.

The CSK batting coach further stated that Dhoni would find it difficult to run between the wickets during batting.

"He's not as young as he used to be. So, the scampering between the wickets is going to be more difficult for him. But at the back end of the innings, where there's not as much sprinting, he can still hit the ball very cleanly. And he's hitting the ball extremely well at the moment. It's great to see," the former Australian batter added.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with MS Dhoni-led side who are defending champions and set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena - MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.