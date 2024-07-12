Here's why Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi's had 'heated argument' with Mohammad Yousuf

ISLAMABAD: During Pakistan's T20I tour of England, prior to the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi had heated arguments with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf, sources told Geo News. On Thursday, reports surfaced about coaches and management complaints to Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi over Shaheen's attitude during their recent tour.

Sources informed Geo News that Shaheen and Yousuf exchanged heated words, but later, the pacer apologised to him. Multiple sources within Pakistan cricket team management confirmed Geo News that the issue was in the "heat of the moment" and was sorted out quickly. A source recalled the incident while speaking to Geo News and stated that the heated exchange took place during a training session when Yousuf pointed out Shaheen's no-balls. Shaheen got furious after he was repeatedly called out for his no-balls.

'Shaheen said to Mohammad Yousuf to let him do what he was doing, and he [Yousuf] should mind his own business," a source told Geo News and added that Yousuf responded to Shaheen that he was a coach and doing his job. "This was nothing more than a routine case of heat-of-the-moment, so the chapter was closed there and then," the source replied when asked why it wasn't reported to the PCB. Recently, Naqvi summoned white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten to talk about the team's future. The meeting was held in light of the recent criticism by some sections of fans and former Pakistan cricketers on the Men in Green's performance in the T20 World Cup. In the marquee event, the Babar Azam-led side had a woeful campaign that saw them crash out in the group stage itself. Earlier this week, Naqvi also met with former Pakistan cricketers to get suggestions to improve the domestic cricket structure in the country. Pakistan's next white-ball series will begin in November against Australia. They will engage in red-ball cricket in a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in August.