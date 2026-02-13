Henry braces for 'fierce contest' as NZ renew rivalry with South Africa

The Saturday's encounter could determine the group topper but Henry insisted that beyond the stakes, it's the quality of opposition that excites the New Zealand camp.

"South Africa are strong in all areas. They've got power with the bat, variety with the ball and a lot of experience. When you come up against a side like that, you know you've got to be sharp in every facet of the game," he said.

"In World Cups, every game carries weight. Each win builds confidence and momentum. For us, it's about doing our best tomorrow and not looking too far ahead," he said.

Henry also pointed out that familiarity between players due to franchise cricket has added a new dimension to the rivalry.

"With franchise cricket around the world now, you get to know a lot of the players personally. There are cultural similarities between the two countries as well and we've always got on well off the field," he said.

"But once you cross that line, it's a different story. It's a fierce contest and that's what makes it special."