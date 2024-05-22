Heatwaves, not security threat: The reason behind RCB's IPL playoffs practice cancellation

CHENNAI: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cancelled their practice session on Wednesday due to intense heat waves in Ahmedabad, and not because of any security threat, suggests fresh media reports.

The cancellation of RCB's practice session in Ahmedabad on Wednesday was widely discussed in the media, and reports surfaced on social media suggesting a high-risk threat to Virat Kohli as the reason behind the team canceling its press conference and practice.

It all started when the Bengali daily 'Anandabazar Patrika' published a report earlier on Wednesday that Gujarat Police had arrested four persons at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday on suspicion of terror activities, which allegedly posed a threat to the security of RCB team who are in the city and one of Indian cricket's most important player, Virat Kohli.