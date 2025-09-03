Head coach Ravi Punia secures medals across all National women’s football categories

NEW DELHI: Ravi Kumar Punia created history in Indian women’s football as a head coach by guiding teams to medals at the Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior national championships. On Wednesday, he added to his record when Uttar Pradesh defeated Kerala 2-1 in the final of the Sub Junior Girls’ National Football Championship 2025-26 Tier 2 at Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Both teams secured promotion to Tier 1 for the next edition.

This result completed a rare record in Indian football. Punia had earlier led Dadra & Nagar Haveli to the Junior National Championship gold medal in 2021, with a 1-0 win over Bihar in the final. At the Senior level, he coached Haryana to two podium finishes -- silver in 2023, after a 2-0 loss to Manipur in the final, and bronze in 2024, after a 2-0 defeat to Odisha in the semifinals.

Reflecting on his achievement, Ravi Kumar Punia said, “Winning medals across all three categories is a proud moment in my journey, but I see it as a bigger step forward for women’s football in India. These results demonstrate that when we trust players and provide them with the right guidance, they can consistently deliver at every stage. My aim is to continue contributing to the growth of the women’s game and to help young players believe that they can compete at the highest level.”

Punia has also built a strong profile in club football. He has served as the head coach of HOPS FC in the Indian Women’s League for three seasons. During this period, he has worked with emerging players and established the club as a consistent presence in the competition. In total, he has coached in more than 15 national championships, gaining extensive experience in developing talent across levels.

Punia’s coaching career is built on a solid playing background. He was part of the Rajasthan United FC squad that won the I-League Qualifiers, claimed the All India Inter-University Championship, and represented his state in the Santosh Trophy. His background as a player has provided him with an understanding of competitive football that has carried into his coaching career.