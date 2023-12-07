He just kept calling me something very rude: Sreesanth on verbal spat with Gambhir

CHENNAI: Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth expressed his disappointment regarding the conduct of former India batsman Gautam Gambhir during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Eliminator match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals on December 6 (Wednesday),

Sreesanth, who is currently participating in the LLC, post the match, took to his official Instagram handle and shared details on the on-field verbal spat between them and cleared the air.

The Gujarat Titans bowler accused Gambhir of using "very rude" words against him. "Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with "Mr fighter", who always fights with all his colleagues for no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Virat bhai (brother). That’s exactly what happened today. Without even any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” he said.

He said that he was not at fault and promised to disclose it in due time. "I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What "Mr Gauti" has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words that he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, are not acceptable. My family, my State, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said."

The argument between Gambhir and Sreesanth broke out after the former hit the latter for consecutive fours and sixes in the second over of the LLC match. Sreesanth, then, said a few words before Gambhir hit the next ball to a fielder.

He said that he and his family are very hurt by the words used by Gambhir. "I haven’t used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does," he said.

Sreenath also spoke on Gambhir’s heated altercation with star India batter Virat Kohli following Royal Challengers Bangalore's victory over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match.

"What’s the point of representing people if you don’t respect your own colleagues? Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else," he added.