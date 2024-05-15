HCL Squash Doubles Championship: Top-seeds Abhay and Velavan qualify for doubles final

CHENNAI: The second day of the HCL Doubles Squash Championship 2024 continued with high energy at the Indian Squash Academy, featuring the conclusion of the round-robin matches followed by the semi-finals across all categories.

In the Women’s Doubles, Janet Vidhi and Nirupama Dubey showcased resilience by overcoming Anjali Semwal and Sunita Patel in a tightly contested match, scoring 5-11, 11-6, 11-10. Their victory emphasized the unpredictable nature of the sport, as they rallied from a set down to clinch the win. The Mixed Doubles also witnessed a thrilling encounter where Rahul Baitha paired with Anjali Semwal to edge past Ravi Dixit and Janet Vidhi. The pair won with scores of 11-8, 7-11, 11-10.

In the Men’s Doubles semi-finals, the duo of Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand triumphed in what was the longest match of the tournament so far against Guhan Senthil Kumar and Vikas Mehra. Lasting 61 minutes, the match ended with scores of 6-11, 11-9, 11-7. Meanwhile, top seeds Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar continued their dominant run with a convincing victory over Ravi Dixit and Sandeep Jangra, winning 11-2, 11-6, and securing their spot in the finals.