Haryana clinch maiden Vijay Hazare crown in thrilling final

RAJKOT: Haryana, on Saturday, won the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in a pulsating final after beating Rajasthan by 30 runs, here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium.

The gripping encounter featured a remarkable century by Rajasthan opener Abhijeet Tomar, who valiantly fought against a formidable Haryana bowling attack but ultimately fell short in a challenging chase.

Rajasthan seemed in control, needing 76 runs off the last 10 overs with five wickets in hand. However, a game-changing performance by Haryana's Harshal Patel turned the tide. Patel's crucial wickets of Kunal Singh Rathore and the big-hitting Ajay Singh, along with disciplined bowling by Rahul Tewatia and Anshul Kamboj, shifted the momentum in Haryana's favor. Rajasthan, initially cruising, suddenly found themselves in panic mode and collapsed, finishing 30 runs short of Haryana's total of 287 for 8.

Ashok Menaria, in his first season with Haryana, played a pivotal role in both lifting the trophy and anchoring the innings. Menaria's partnership with opener Ankit Kumar, who scored a fluent 88, set the stage for Haryana's challenging total. Despite Menaria's departure after a well-constructed innings, late contributions from Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, and Sumit Kumar showcased Haryana's batting depth.

Aniket Choudhary, Rajasthan's standout bowler throughout the tournament, impressed once again with figures of 4 for 49. His early swing and consistent lengths posed a challenge for Haryana's batsmen. Sumit Kumar, who had earlier contributed with the bat, continued his fairy-tale evening by dismissing key Rajasthan batsmen, including the dangerous Deepak Hooda.

Rajasthan's innings faced early setbacks at 12 for 3, but Abhijeet Tomar's resilient century and contributions from Karan Lamb and Kunal Singh Rathore kept them in the game. The strategy of taking the match deep nearly rattled Haryana, but experienced bowlers like Harshal Patel and Rahul Tewatia rose to the occasion, sealing the victory for Haryana.

For Ashok Menaria, the triumph had added significance as he secured the title against the team he had represented with distinction for over a decade, adding a fitting chapter to his illustrious career. In the end, Rajasthan, despite being so near, experienced the heartbreak of falling just short in the thrilling final.