Harmeet stars as Goa crowned UTT champion

PUNE: India’s top-ranked paddler Harmeet Desai and World Championships medallist Alvaro Roblespowered Goa Challengers to Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 title on Sunday after beating defending champion Chennai Lions 8-7 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

It was the maiden title for the Goa franchise, which took home the sparkling trophy and Rs 75 lakh, whereas the runner up was awarded Rs 50 lakh.

Harmeet Desai defeated Benedikt Duda by 2-1 to give Goa Challengers a perfect start in the tie.

World No. 32 Duda, who was undefeated in the league so far, began the match on a high and showcased his strength with ferocious shots on both flanks. He won the first game 11-6 before Harmeet Desai made a remarkable comeback and pocketed the second game 11-4 to force the match into the decider.

The thrilling third game saw a seesaw battle between both the paddlers as they were immaculate with their touches and fought for every point. In the end, Harmeet held his nerve to win the game 11-8.

Yangzi Liu, the first female paddler to score more than 200 points in the league, continued her unbeaten run in Season 4 and defeated Suthasini Sawettabut 2-1 to bring the Chennai Lions franchise back into the tie.

In the third match (Mixed Doubles), Achanta Sharath Kamal and Yangzi defeated Harmeet and Suthasini 2-1 as Chennai Lions took a 5-4 lead in the tie.

Robles blanked Indian veteran Sharath Kamal 3-0 in the fourth match of the tie to bring Goa Challengers into the contest.

Reeth earned the required eighth point to take Goa Challengers to the title despite losing 1-2 to Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Goa Challengers 8-7 Chennai Lions: Harmeet Desai 2-1 Benedikt Duda (6-11, 11-4, 11-8); Suthasini Sawettabut 1-2 Yangzi Liu (11-7, 6-11, 5-11); Harmeet/Suthasini 1-2 Sharath/Yangzi (7-11, 9-11, 11-10); Alvaro Robles 3-0 Sharath Kamal (11-8, 11-8, 11-10); Reeth Tennison 1-2 Sutirtha Mukherjee (7-11, 10-11, 11-6)