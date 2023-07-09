Harmanpreet, Mandhana guide India 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh

MIRPUR [Bangladesh]: India skipper Harmanpreet's unbeaten half-century and Smriti Mandhana's 38 guided India to a comfortable 7-wicket victory in the first T20I match against Bangladesh. India stumbled twice in the powerplay while chasing a low total of 115. Shafali Verma was the first batter to fall as Marufa Akter trapped the young batter right in front of the stumps on her third delivery of the very first over of the second innings.

Mandhana tried to cover the early loss as she found the fence on the first delivery of the second over. Jemimah Rodrigues joined the party with two elegant shots in the Marufa's second over. With each delivery, Rodrigues looked more comfortable and better suited to the conditions of the pitch, Sultana Khatun orchestrated her downfall.

Khatun deceived Rodrigues with the lack of pace, her decision to play a cut shot was the ideal choice according to the length of the delivery but, Rodrigues's failure to judge the pace made her play the shot early. The ball found a thick bottom edge and it went on to crash right into the stumps.

From that point, Mandhana and Harmanpreet took charge and chopped off 70 runs from the target to give India full control of the game. Khatun struck once again by sending Mandhana back to the pavilion for a score of 38. However, by this point, the game was well away from the hosts. Harmanpreet went on to score a half-century while Yastika Bhatia held on to the other end.

India registered a comfortable delivery with 3.4 overs to spare. Earlier in the game, India put Bangladesh to bat first. Openers Shathi Rani and Shamima Sultana put Bangladesh to a decent start.

Debutant Minnu Mani gave Bangladesh their first blow, dismissing Sultana for just 17 off 13 balls. She was caught by Jemimah Rodrigues. Bangladesh was 27/1 in 4.4 overs. At the end of the powerplay, Bangladesh was at 34/1, with Sobhana Mostary (6*) and Rani (10*) unbeaten. In the seventh over, Rani hit Amanjot Kaur for three successive boundaries. Bangladesh crossed the 50-run mark in 7.5 overs. Pooja Vastrakar gave India their second wicket, dismissing Rani 22 in 26 balls, with four boundaries. Bangladesh was 52/2 in 8.3 overs.

In ten overs, Bangladesh was at 57/2, with Mostary (11*) and Nigar Sultana (2*) unbeaten. Sultana was run out for just two. Bangladesh was 57/3 in 10.3 overs. At the end of 15 overs, Bangladesh was at 76/3, with Shorna Akter (5*) and Mostary (25*) unbeaten. Shafali Varma dismissed Mostary for 23 in 33 balls.

Yastika Bhatia stumped the batter. Bangladesh was 78/4 in 15.5 overs. Bangladesh brought up their 100 in 17.5 overs. Ritu Moni was run out for 11 off 13 balls. Bangladesh was 111/5 in 19.5 overs. Bangladesh finished at 114/5 in 20 overs, with Akter (28*) and Nahida Akter (0*) unbeaten. Pooja, Minnu and Shafali took a wicket each.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 114/5 (Shorna Akter 28*, Shathi Rani 22; Pooja Vastrakar 1-16) vs India 118/3 (Harmanpreet Kaur 54*, Smriti Mandhana 38; Sultana Khatun 2/25).