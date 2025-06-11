Hari Nishaanth, Mohammed guide Salem to a thrilling win

COIMBATORE: Trichy Grand Cholas waged a spirited battle in pursuit of 180, despite tottering at 48 for six in the 10th over, but fell narrowly short by 7 runs against SKM Salem Spartans in the TNPL here on Tuesday.

J Kousik and R Rajkumar offered a brave resistance by adding 88 runs for the seventh wicket and as long as they were in the middle, it looked like Trichy would pull off a stunning victory. But pacer M Mohammed had other ideas as he claimed four wickets for 20, including that of Rajkumar, to bowl Salem to a second successive win.

Earlier, opener Hari Nishaanth rose to the occasion with a splendid 83 (58b, 7x4, 3x6) to propel SKM Salem Spartans to a competitive score of 179 for eight against Trichy Grand Cholas.

The match was delayed by a wet outfield and upon commencement, Grand Cholas won the toss and opted to bowl first. The move seemed to have paid dividends with Salem losing three quick wickets with the score reading 58 in the eighth over.

That’s when Hari Nishaanth found an able ally in Sunny Sandhu who scored a brisk 45 (27b, 1x4, 4x6) as the duo added a crucial 93 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the boat that had been rocked earlier.

Approaching a well-deserved hundred, Hari Nishaanth was dismissed by K Easwaran with the team score on 151 in the 17th over. Trichy pacer Athisayaraj Davidson was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of three for 31. Barring Hari Nishaanth and Sandhu, the rest of Salem’s batting came a cropper with no meaningful contribution. The next highest contribution came through extras that totalled 12.

BRIEF SCORES: SKM Salem Spartans 179/8 in 20 overs (Hari Nishaanth 83, Sunny Sandhu 45, A Davidson 3/31) bt Trichy Grand Cholas 172/9 in 20 overs (J Kousik 62, R Rajkumar 59, M Mohammed 4/20)