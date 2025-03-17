Hardik Pandya reflects on IPL 2024 challenges and the road ahead

CHENNAI: Hardik Pandya on Monday shared his reflections on the TATA IPL 2024 season, the team’s strategic approach to the upcoming season, and his personal philosophy of perseverance in cricket.

Having played in the IPL for nearly 11 years, Pandya acknowledged the constant evolution that each season brings. “The 2024 season was undoubtedly challenging for us as a group, but it also provided invaluable lessons. We analyzed those learnings and applied them while building our team for 2025,” he said.

With a renewed focus on experience, Pandya explained the importance of assembling a squad that has played at the highest level. “This time, we have put together an experienced squad—players who have been in high-pressure situations. The key now is to come together as a unit and execute our plans efficiently. If we do that, we will have some very good days ahead.”

Strategic approach to team building

Reflecting on the IPL auction, Pandya revealed that the team had a clear plan in place. “The players we picked, especially the experienced ones, were always part of our strategy. Our primary objective this year was to build a strong bowling attack, considering the challenges of playing at Wankhede,” he explained.

Known for its high-scoring conditions, Wankhede Stadium poses a unique challenge for bowlers, and Pandya stressed the need for a well-balanced attack. “We wanted bowlers with experience, pace, and the ability to generate swing and bounce. I believe we have put together a squad that meets all our requirements from top to bottom. Now, it’s about turning up and delivering on the field.”

Advice for young IPL players

Pandya also had words of encouragement for young players entering the IPL, recognizing the immense talent in the current generation. “My message to them is simple—believe in yourself. They are here because they are good enough, but the biggest challenge at this stage is self-doubt,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of mental resilience. “Sometimes, players start questioning whether they belong at this level, and that doubt can take away from their skill set. Managing that mental aspect is crucial. The highs and lows in this game are inevitable, but the key is to stay balanced—not just for one season but throughout their careers.”

Acknowledging the rapid development of young cricketers, Pandya noted, “In terms of skill set, they are far ahead of where we were at 21 or 22. Their talent and fearless approach are already there—it’s just about reinforcing their belief in themselves.”

The power of perseverance

Speaking on the need for resilience in cricket, Pandya shared a personal perspective on overcoming challenges. “For me, it has always been about never leaving the battlefield. There have been phases in my career where my focus wasn’t necessarily on winning but on surviving and holding my ground,” he admitted.

He reflected on how cricket has been his greatest ally through ups and downs. “I realized that no matter what was happening around me, cricket would always be my way forward. I kept pushing through, and when all the hard work finally paid off, it was beyond anything I could have scripted.”

Recalling a transformative period in his career, Pandya described the emotional journey of perseverance. “The six-month phase where we won the World Cup, and then the kind of love and support I received upon returning, it was a complete 360-degree turnaround for me. Throughout that time, I knew that if I remained persistent, honest with my work, and gave my absolute best, I would come out stronger. I didn’t know exactly when that would happen, but as they say, destiny had its plan, and in my case, everything changed within two and a half months.”

With a seasoned squad and renewed determination, Pandya is gearing up for another competitive IPL season, embodying the philosophy that has guided him throughout his career, never leaving the battlefield.