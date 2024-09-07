Hard-fought wins for Tasmai Cariappa, Pradeep

CHENNAI: Teenagers and TVS Racing team-mates Sarthak Chavan (Pune) and Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru) split the day’s honours with a victory apiece in the two premier Pro-Stock categories on a day of stirring action in the fourth and penultimate round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

Sarthak overcame a poor start to post his sixth win in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category ahead of Chiranth and veteran Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate).

The result in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class race was the reverse with Chiranth coming through an up-and-down six laps, the last of which saw him and Sarthak coming together, but staying in the saddle to complete the race with KY Ahamed, recovering from a viral fever, made it a 1-2-3 for TVS Racing.

Meanwhile, Chennai’s Ryhana Bee, seeking to regain the National title in the Girls category (Stock 165cc) after three years, scored a lights-to-flag win after topping the practice and qualifying sessions with her new team, Rockers Racing.

Mysuru’s 22-year-old Tasmai Cariappa (Motul Sparks Racing) kept his nerves in a tense finish to score his maiden win the Novice (Stock 165cc) race while Pradeep C, a private entrant from Bengaluru, wrote his own script in winning the Stock 301-400cc (Novice) race after starting from P4.

TVS India One-Make Championship

Coimbatore’s Raj Kumar C upstaged favourites to record his first win of the season in the Open (Apache RR 310) category as he finished well ahead of Manoj Yesuadian (Chennai) and championship leader Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore).

CS Kedarnath from Tirupati held off Bengaluru’s Harshith Bogar and Akarsh Jangam (Hyderabad) in a tight finish as the trio finished the Rookie (Apache RTR 200) race in close formation that also included Tejash BA (Tumakuru) in P4. Less than a second separated the quartet. It was Kedarnath’s second win of the season.

The results (Provisional, all 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-1): 1. Sarthak Chavan (Pune, TVS Racing) (11mins, 06.531secs); 2. Chiranth Vishwanath (Bengaluru, TVS Racing) (11:07.005); 3. Rajini Krishnan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:07.445)

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-1): 1. Chiranth Vishwanath (11:36.813); 2. Sarthak Chavan (11:37.144); 3. KY Ahamed (Chennai) (11:39.098) (All from TVS Racing)

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-1): 1. Tasmai Cariappa (Mysuru, Motul Sparks Racing) (12:54.080); 2. Abdul Basim RS (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (12:54.197); 3. Kamal Niwas (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (13:10.998)

Girls (Stock 165cc, Race-1, 5 laps): 1. Ryhana Bee (Chennai, Rockers Racing) (10:58.147); 2. Jagathishree Kumaresan (Chennai, One Racing) (11:05.691); 3. Rakshita Dave (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (11:05.793)

Stock 301-400cc (Novice, Race-1): 1. Pradeep C (Bengaluru, Pvt) (12:18.943); 2. Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (Chennai, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:20.582); 3. Aldrin Babu (Chalakudy, RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) (12:22.718)

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R, Race-1): 1. Mohsin Paramban (Malappuram) (11:22.639); 2. Siddesh Sawant (Kolhapur) (11:23.163); 3. Prakash Kamat (Bengaluru) (11:23.280)

TVS India One-Make Championship:

Open (Apache RR 310, Race-1): 1. Raj Kumar C (Coimbatore) (11:48.043); 2. Manoj Yesuadiyan (Chennai) (11:48.455); 3. Senthilkumar C (Coimbatore) (11:48.567)

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-1): 1. CS Kedarnath (Tirupati) (13:29.012); 2. Harshith Bogar (Bengaluru) (13:29.760); 3. Akarsh Jangam (Hyderabad) (13:29.811)

Girls (Apache RTR 200, Race-1, 4 laps): 1. SP Shuria (Trichy) (09:04.823); 2. Saimah Ajaz Baig (Pune) (09:04.888); 3. Aisvariya V (Coimbatore) (09:16.913)