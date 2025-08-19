Happy to have Gill back, Jitesh earned his spot: Suryakumar Yadav

MUMBAI: Shubman Gill is seen as India's future captain in all three formats and current T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said he is happy to have him as his deputy for the Asia Cup beginning September 9 in the UAE.

Gill, India's new Test captain, last played a T20 in July last year but on Tuesday made a comeback to the T20 setup as the team's designated vice-captain. His inclusion was a clear signal from selectors that they are looking at Gill as leader across formats following the tenures of Suryakumar Yadav in the shortest format and Rohit Sharma in ODIs.

Gill was not part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad in the Caribbean last year. He did have a stellar IPL and the subsequent Test tour of England where he led from the front to help India draw the series 2-2.

"The last time when he played T20Is for India, post (the) T20 World Cup (2024), when we went to Sri Lanka (in July 2024), not (the tour of) Zimbabwe. I was leading then and he was the vice-captain and that's when we started a new cycle for (the next) T20 World Cup.

"After that he got busy with all the Test series (at home). He did not get the opportunity to play T20 cricket because he got busy playing Test cricket and also the Champions Trophy. He is there in the squad (now) and we are happy to have him," said Suryakumar.

Jitesh Sharma has earned his spot

Jitesh Sharma is the second wicketkeeper in the squad alongside Sanju Samson. He had a good IPL for champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, helping him get back into national reckoning.

"Post last T20WC, we spoke a lot on how to go about it. We spoke about let's not think of milestones ahead, follow your journey. Been a completely different cricketer post that. The way he performed in the IPL and domestic tournaments he played, he's done really well, has earned his spot again," said Suryakumar.

He also defended the inclusion of pacer Harshit Rana.

"Harshit Rana has played really well in the IPL. I think he was a concussion replacement in the Pune game, he was the man of the match in the last game he played for India. We back his skills and we know he can deliver," the captain added.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh expected to start in all games, Rana is likely warm the bench in Asia Cup.

India have a lot of T20 cricket to play ahead of the World Cup at home next year. After the Asia Cup, India will play another 15 games in the lead-up to the ICC event.

"It is the first big tournament after last year's T20 WC. It's a good tournament to test ourselves. Lot of T20s after this also. The journey starts from here," said Suryakumar.