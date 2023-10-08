Hangzhou Asian Games organizers make post-Games usage of venues a priority

HANGZHOU: Responding to speculations on the possibility of Hangzhou hosting future Olympic Games, an official with Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) on Sunday said that the primary consideration now is how to make Asiad venues accessible to the public.

"Various international sports organizations have given us high marks, believing that our current facilities meet the requirements for hosting large-scale international events, including the Olympics," Executive Secretary General of HAGOC was quoted Xinhua news agency.

Hangzhou has been lauded for excellent facilities and overall organization for the Asiad, which is being discussed as a potential candidate for hosting the Olympic Games.

"Our primary consideration is how to make more venues accessible to the public. As for whether we will host the Olympics or not, we have not yet thought about it," Chen said on the last day of the Asian Games.

Wei Jizhong, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Honorary Life Vice President, expressed that as the world enters the era of the digital economy, the success of the Hangzhou Asian Games "has provided the OCA with an opportunity to establish basic criteria for upcoming Asian Games."

"I would rate the Hangzhou Asian Games 99 out of 100 points. Why 99? There is always room for improvement," said Wei.

OCA Acting Director General Vinod Kumar Tiwari was full of praise for the Hangzhou Games.

"Technically, we have had one of the best Asian Games ever. The standard of the Games has been very, very high. We are very happy it," he said.