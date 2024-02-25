Hanging up the cleats: A look at how Orlando Rayen helped TN football

CHENNAI: In the midst of today’s burgeoning football madness in India, it's intriguing to rewind the clock to the late 1960s, when the sports pulse echoed on the sandy beach grounds for Orlando Rayen to fall in love with the sport.



Orlando Rayen, former India International, who got the Outstanding Sportsman Award from then Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in 1977, started his football journey by admiring his school seniors playing in the ground near the beach, and little did he know that this moment turned out to be the catalyst for his journey into the football world as he got selected for his school team in 1967.

1967 was an important year for Orlando, as he was representing his school team at the annual district football tournament, which took place in Sawyerpuram (a little town in Tuticorin). With the best efforts of him and his team, they qualified for the finals. But a tragic incident happened to him before the final, as his mother passed away.

Despite the profound grief of losing his mother, Orlando honoured her memory by completing her final rituals and then promptly took the pitch to play in the final.

In 1968, when he switched schools, he met Yesudhasan, who happened to notice his love for football and became his mentor to put a pathway in Orlando’s career. Following his advice, Orlando went on to lead the school team and win the School State Championship in Chennai in 1970.

With this achievement, he got a call from T R Govindarajan, who selected him for the Tamil Nadu State Junior team. This recognition ignited his interest and sparked an insatiable thirst for the game.

In the same year, he got a job at Southern Railways in Madurai, and while playing a tournament in Chennai, he got an offer from the Chennai Reserve Bank team, for whom he went on to play from 1972–75.

He finally got a big break when he played the prestigious Santosh Trophy for the senior team in 1972, when Tamil Nadu finished in the runner-up spot that year.

After playing in many Inter Railway tournaments from then on, he got the opportunity to represent India in 1977 and went on to play in many international tournaments like the President Cup in South Korea, the King’s Cup in Thailand, the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Bangladesh, etc.