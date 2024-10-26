Haaland's solitary goal helps Manchester City extend its unbeaten Premier League record to 32 games

LONDON: Manchester City went back to the top of the Premier League as Erling Haaland’s early effort proved enough to beat struggling Southampton.

When Haaland shrugged off Jan Bednarek to turn Matheus Nunes’ fifth-minute cross beyond Saints keeper Aaron Ramsdale for his 11th league goal of the season, the visitors seemed set for a heavy defeat.

But a combination of their own dogged defending and some poor finishing from City, with Haaland the chief culprit, ensured a few home nerves before the final whistle.

The result extended City’s unbeaten Premier League record to 32 games. They are now only six weeks away from going a full 12 months since their last defeat, by Aston Villa on 6 December.

Although they deserve credit for the way they battled, the result did nothing to help Southampton’s problems towards the foot of the table.

Russell Martin’s men still only have a single point to their name almost a quarter of the way through the campaign.

They can take solace from the knowledge that the only previous time they failed to win any of their first nine games, in 1998-99, they stayed up, but Martin needs to hope Southampton’s owners show him some patience as he looks to change the club’s fortunes following their return to the top flight.

Given City’s lengthy injury list, manager Pep Guardiola will be delighted with a victory that means his side can see how Arsenal go on against Liverpool from a position of authority, and to have suffered no more problems.

Haaland, though, will wonder how on earth he only came away with a single goal, which takes his tally to 14 in all competitions this season.

A ripped shirt was the legacy of his physical battle with Bednarek but two head-in-hands moments were the end product of his failure to score more than once.

The Norwegian was only a yard out at the start of the second period when he pounced on Savinho’s far-post cross. Somehow he put the ball wide. Haaland, like everyone else in the stadium, was left in stunned disbelief at that failure.

Haaland also couldn’t believe it when former City youngster Taylor Harwood-Bellis turned his header off the line. And he got his third opportunity, also at the far post, all wrong, when he only succeeded in turning what should have been a routine header back across goal for Southampton to clear.

His final opportunity came in stoppage time when he was sent running at the Southampton goal. This time Ramsdale made the block.

Aside from Haaland’s efforts, Phil Foden, on only his second Premier League start of the season, flashed a shot narrowly wide at the start of the second period.

It wasn’t pretty – or comfortable. But City got the job done, which is all that really matters.