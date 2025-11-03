Guv Ravi, political leaders congratulate Indian women’s team on historic World Cup triumph

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi and several political leaders on Monday extended their heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women’s cricket team for clinching the nation’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title.

In a social media post, Governor Ravi said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the India Women’s Cricket Team on securing India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title! Their grit, determination, and splendid teamwork throughout the tournament have brought this historic victory, filling the entire nation with pride. This remarkable achievement, a true testament to unstoppable Nari Shakti, will inspire future champions and further strengthen Bharat’s rise as a global sports powerhouse.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, in a statement, likened the victory to India’s 1983 men’s World Cup triumph. “Just as the men’s team made history in 1983, our women’s team has now scripted an extraordinary chapter by defeating South Africa. This golden day deserves to be etched in India’s sporting history. Our women have conquered cricketing giants like Australia and England, raising the Indian flag high. This victory will inspire thousands of young women to chase their cricketing dreams,” he said.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai hailed the victory, saying, “What a performance! India’s women bring glory home again. Proud of our champions.”

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay also congratulated the team, calling it “a truly historic day for the entire nation.”