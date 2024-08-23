Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa draw again Sinquefield Cup

SAINT LOUIS: World Championship challenger D Gukesh enjoyed an advantageous position against tournament co-leader Alireza Firouzja of France but eventually settled for a draw in the fourth round of the Sinquefield Cup, here.

Gukesh, who is set to play the World championship match against Ding Liren of China next November, proved that he is made of sterner mettle as he made Firouzja's life tough.

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa also drew his game against Anish Giri of Holland and almost at the half way stage in this 10-player round-robin tournament, the Indians stand at a level fifty percent score.

The day when Wesley So of United stated States won the lone decisive game, the news doing the round through unconfirmed sources was that Firouzja has been offered to play for United States.

For Pragg things were not difficult as he meticulously handled Anish Giri with black pieces and even though the Dutchman believed he had some chances, they were thwarted in no time.

After three decisive games in round three the fourth round yet again produced just a lone decisive game with Wesley So overcoming Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

With Wesley winning and Nepomniachtchi on the losing side, the former joined Firouzja in lead on 2.5 points after four rounds and they are now followed by Fabiano Caruana of United States, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Nepomniachtchi, Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh.

Abdusattorov and Giri share the ninth spot with 1.5 points each.

Results round 4: Anish Giri (Ned, 1.5) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 2); D Gukesh (Ind, 2) drew with Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 2.5); Wesley So (Usa, 2,5) beat Ian Nepomniachtchi (Fide, 2); Ding Liren (Chn, 2) drew w ith Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 2); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 2) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 1.5).