Gukesh loses to Liren in 12th game, both players at 6 points each

SINGAPORE: Indian challenger D Gukesh lost the 12th game against defending champion Ding Liren of China to allow his opponent bounce back and level the World Chess Championship match on six points each here on Monday.

The 18-year-old Gukesh was ahead by one point after he notched his second win of the match on Sunday, which came after seven consecutive draws, but Liren's win on Monday brought the things on an even keel.

The two players are now tied at 6 points each with just two games left in the 14-round classical format match, still shy of 1.5 points in order to win the title.

If a tied result happens after 14 rounds, there will be games under faster time control to determine the winner.

The remaining two games will be played on Wednesday and Thursday, after rest day on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game before Gukesh emerged victorious in the third game. The second, and the fourth to 10th games were drawn.