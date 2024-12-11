Gukesh, Liren play out draw in 13th game of World Chess Championship

SINGAPORE: Indian challenger D Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren of China played out a draw in the 13th game of the World Chess Championship to remain level on points here on Wednesday.

The drawn match left Gukesh, playing white, and Liren on an identical tally of 6.5 points each, still shy of one point in order to win the championship.

The two players signed peace after 69 moves.

The 32-year-old Liren had won the opening game, while the 18-year-old Gukesh had emerged victorious in the third game to draw level.

The two Grandmasters then played seven consecutive draws before Gukesh broke the deadlock in the 11th game to take a 6-5 lead but Liren drew level in the 12th game by shocking the Indian.