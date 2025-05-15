Gujarat Titans set to miss Buttler in play-offs, Moeen Ali not to return for KKR

NEW DELHI: England T20 stalwart Jos Buttler will leave for national duty after completing Gujarat Titans' last three league engagements as the IPL play-offs are clashing with his country's white ball series against the West Indies starting May 29.

Titans are poised to finish among the top two teams post league stages with 16 points from 11 games with three remaining games against Delhi Capitals (away, May 18), Lucknow Super Giants (May 22) and Chennai Super Kings (May 25).

As per ESPNCricinfo report, Sri Lankan left-hander Kusal Mendis will replace Buttler during the play-off stages.

Among the other notable English players, Moeen Ali from Kolkata Knight Riders is also not coming back along with Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran and Jamie Overton (both CSK).

However, Liam Livingstone is rejoining RCB for the remainder of the tournament along with Aussie Tim David. Moeen Ali is apparently nursing an "unspecified injury".

Mustafizur-DC deal stuck due to NOC issue

As reported by the PTI on Wednesday, Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman's participation in the IPL remains doubtful even though Delhi Capitals signed him as Jake Fraser McGurk's replacement.

The left-arm pacer is yet to get a No Objection Certificate from Bangladesh Cricket Board and is currently in UAE to play five T20Is against UAE and Pakistan between May 17 to 30.

The commitment to international cricket is sacrosanct and it will be interesting if BCB sanctions Mustafizur's absence from international cricket.

There is still some time and DC are hopeful that with help of the BCCI, a certain agreement could be reached.

Marco Jansen to go back after league stages

Meanwhile, South African seamer Marco Jansen will be rejoining Punjab Kings squad but will only play the remaining league matches before joining the national squad for the World Test Championship final preparation against Australia.

All Proteas players have been asked by the CSA to report back by May 26, a day after the original date of the final. The IPL final has been shifted to June 3 after a week-long suspension due to a military showdown between India and Pakistan.