Grounded by fan's love

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings team’s triumphant captain MS Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the next season of the Indian Premier League, saying that he would take a call depending on how his body copes.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the 41-year-old Dhoni led Super Kings to a record-equaling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans here. “Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But, the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here. But, the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL,” Dhoni said after the final.

“It would be a gift from me, would not be easy on the body,” he added. Asked about his reaction post the triumph, Dhoni replied: “You do get emotional, the first game at CSK, everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they (fans) love me for what I am, I do not try to portray something I am not. Just keep it simple,” Dhoni added.