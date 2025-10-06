GRI confers honorary doctorate on VVS Laxman

MADURAI: Renowned Indian cricketer VVS Laxman, Head, National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, has been awarded Doctor of Literature (D.Litt.) “Honoris Causa” in recognition of his dedicated and outstanding service and success in the field of sports both nationally and internationally at the 38th convocation of The Gandhigram Rural Institute (GRI) in Dindigul on Sunday.

Chancellor of the GRI, Dr KM Annamalai, who presided over, said it’s a privilege to congratulate the legendary cricketer on being conferred with honorary doctorate.

In his address, the Chancellor said India today is rich with opportunities in technology, innovation and social transformation. Through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with leading universities across the globe, the research scholars of the Institute were provided opportunities to undertake research in international laboratories. Thus, GRI has carved a distinctive place for itself in the world of research. As the University prepares to celebrate its golden jubilee year, he emphasized the need to set future goals.

The goals and aspirations include securing a place in national and international ranking lists, establishing more MoUs with educational and industrial institutions, encouraging rural entrepreneurship and innovation, adopting new technologies while simultaneously upholding Gandhian values across the world, the Chancellor said.

“As graduates of this rural institute, your role is distinctive. You must ensure that development touches every part of our society, especially the underserved,” he said pointing to the graduands.

Recalling the words of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, he said “the best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

As many as 2452 students graduated during the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25 received their degrees and diplomas pertaining to Ph.D., M.Phil., Post Graduate, PG Diploma, Graduate, Diploma, Post Diploma and other Certificate programmes, sources said.